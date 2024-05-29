To celebrate Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victory at IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 and honour Shah Rukh Khan, Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up last night. A video was posted on Kolkata Knight Riders' official Instagram handle, where pictures from KKR's winning moment at the IPL featured on Burj Khalifa. There was also a picture of King Khan and the text on it read, "Congrats KKR. Congrats SRK."
The video was captioned as, "View from the top. It's all purple. #AmiKKR #RukengeNahiJhukengeNahi."
As soon as the clip was dropped fans started commenting. One wrote, "SRK power." Another one said, "Just SRK things". "Burj Khalifa turns purple,'' wrote one. Another user added, "Aur ye sirf SRK ki wajah se mumkin hua hai (and this was only possible because of SRK)." "The power of SRK'', "The power of Global King SRK'' were some of the comments on the video.
Have a look at the video here.
This is not the first time Burj Khalifa was lit up for SRK. Last year, the trailers of the actor's three films - 'Jawan', 'Pathaan' and 'Dunki' were showcased on the world's tallest building. All three were blockbusters.
For those unversed, the final IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was held on Sunday, May 26, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR defeated SRH to clinch the coveted IPL 2024 title, after 10 years. It was a proud and also an emotional moment for KKR as well as Shah Rukh Khan as it took the team ten years to finally lift the IPL trophy. His entire family including his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons- Aryan and AbRam celebrated the victory together. Suhana's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also accompanied the Khan family.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next. Reportedly, he will share the screen space with his daughter Suhana. Nothing has been confirmed yet.