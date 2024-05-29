For those unversed, the final IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad was held on Sunday, May 26, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR defeated SRH to clinch the coveted IPL 2024 title, after 10 years. It was a proud and also an emotional moment for KKR as well as Shah Rukh Khan as it took the team ten years to finally lift the IPL trophy. His entire family including his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and sons- Aryan and AbRam celebrated the victory together. Suhana's BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also accompanied the Khan family.