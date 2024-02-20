Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in November 2023. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about why he decided to get married abroad.
In a conversation with Zoom, Varun Tej talked about why he chose to get married in Italy and not in India. The actor revealed that he took this decision because he wanted his family to enjoy his wedding. He said he wanted everyone to have a good time at the wedding. He reflected on the elaborate rituals that take place in Indian weddings that involve multiple people. He said that he wanted everyone to have an intimate and enjoyable experience.
Tej said, “My cousins had more fun than me at the wedding, but our family is close-knit, and we had a lovely time together. It took me seven years to get married (after I met her) and I wanted my family to have fun. Usually, 4000 to 10,000 people are invited to weddings in my family, but we invited only 100. It was important to me that my family had fun, so I took them all abroad.”
Tej is now set to star in ‘Operation Valentine’ alongside Manushi Chhillar. The film is an aerial actioner that revolves around the life of IAF officials. In a promotional event, the actor revealed that he did not give any gifts to his wife on Valentine’s Day. He said, “I didn’t get her (Lavanya) any gift, she didn’t gift me anything either. When I was in college, I used to bother doing that, I got a lot of gifts for a lot of people. But now, it’s different. We went to Kashmir for a short vacation instead.”
Varun and Lavanya met on the sets of ‘Mister’ in 2017. The couple started dating shortly after.