Tej is now set to star in ‘Operation Valentine’ alongside Manushi Chhillar. The film is an aerial actioner that revolves around the life of IAF officials. In a promotional event, the actor revealed that he did not give any gifts to his wife on Valentine’s Day. He said, “I didn’t get her (Lavanya) any gift, she didn’t gift me anything either. When I was in college, I used to bother doing that, I got a lot of gifts for a lot of people. But now, it’s different. We went to Kashmir for a short vacation instead.”