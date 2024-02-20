Former Miss World and Bollywood actor Manushi Chhillar is set to enthrall the audience with her upcoming film. Titled, ‘Operation Valentine’, the much-awaited patriotic drama stars Chhillar with Varun Tej. Salman Khan and Ram Charan unveiled the trailer on Tuesday, and it has become the talk of the town.
The 2:46 minute-long trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ opens with a shot of Rudra (Varun Tej). Rudra is shown as a difficult pilot who does not obey orders and is frequently asked to stand down. He is popular among his friends for his reckless behaviour. The trailer introduces the audience to Sonal who questions Rudra’s recklessness. As the trailer progresses, it takes the audience straight to the action and shows Rudra’s team launching an aerial attack against the terrorists.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “What a Resplendent Goosebumps Loaded Trailer Can't wait.” A second fan said, “We are officially entering Queen Manushi Era in the Indian Film Industry with Operation Valentine. She is here to rule.” A third fan commented, “Woah All my love & luck to Queen Manushi Operation Valentine is a blockbuster.”
The trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ will remind you of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter.’ The aerial action sequences will make you feel like you are watching ‘Fighter’ once again. Keeping these similarities aside, the trailer has made it look like this film is much more. But sadly, it just does not deliver enough to keep you engaged. There has been a rise in patriotic films lately and this movie runs the risk of being lost in the mayhem. Varun Tej is captivating, but Manushi Chhillar falls flat on the surface with her acting and dialogue delivery. It is also said that the movie is based on true events.
Starring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, ‘Operation Valentine’ has been directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada. It has been produced by Sony Pictures International Productions & Sandeep Mudda. This bilingual film is set to release in cinemas on March 1, 2024.