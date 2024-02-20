The trailer of ‘Operation Valentine’ will remind you of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter.’ The aerial action sequences will make you feel like you are watching ‘Fighter’ once again. Keeping these similarities aside, the trailer has made it look like this film is much more. But sadly, it just does not deliver enough to keep you engaged. There has been a rise in patriotic films lately and this movie runs the risk of being lost in the mayhem. Varun Tej is captivating, but Manushi Chhillar falls flat on the surface with her acting and dialogue delivery. It is also said that the movie is based on true events.