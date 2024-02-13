Varun Tej: Roles Like Air Force Fighter Pilot Are Not Easy

Actor Varun Tej has shared insights into his character of an Air Force fighter pilot in the film 'Operation Valentine', and said that roles like these are not easy, revealing about the homework he did in order to bring realism.

Talking about the challenges of portraying Arjun in the action thriller, Varun said: "Roles like these are not easy, and it's not like you are experienced or you see people from the Air Force in your day-to-day life."