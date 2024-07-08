Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’

Food, Music, and all things Punjabi can create an everlasting bond, and the sets of Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ made it absolutely perfect. Considered to be the most anticipated break-up film of the year, the cast Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh and Jassie Gill, who play the characters of besties on screen, ended up being great friends in real life too. The film stars Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj as well. Now with the film's release just days away, the cast spills the tea about their most memorable moments from the sets.
"All of us bonded really well, all of us are Punjabis, even Patralekhaa enjoyed the whole experience and we love Punjabi music. We had the same taste in music! We even used to share our playlist with each other," said Varun Sharma. On the other hand, Manjot Singh recalled, "Sunny loved shopping, we have spent a lot of money because of him, while Varun made us eat a lot! He had a fetish for eating mushroom puffs every day, over and above trying some new wild dishes too daily."
The daily rituals extended to late-night "Baithak" sessions. "Every day post pack-up we used to sit for 'Baithak,' a name I gave to these sessions, and Varun didn't let us sleep because he was so energetic!" Sunny Singh said. Jassie Gill noted how their shared language often led to funny situations. "Since we are all Punjabis, we’d often end up talking in Punjabi itself and we’d get stares from others who couldn’t understand what we were talking about," he said. Certainly, their shared roots made communication seamless.
Director Simarpreet Singh often had to play teacher to these wild wild boys, and mentioned how these four boys were like kids on the set. “They bonded so well and there was just so much laughter, chatter and brotherhood on the set all the time,” he said.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a Luv Films Production, and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to premiere on July 10, on Netflix.