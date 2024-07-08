Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’

"All of us bonded really well, all of us are Punjabis, even Patralekhaa enjoyed the whole experience and we love Punjabi music. We had the same taste in music! We even used to share our playlist with each other," said Varun Sharma. On the other hand, Manjot Singh recalled, "Sunny loved shopping, we have spent a lot of money because of him, while Varun made us eat a lot! He had a fetish for eating mushroom puffs every day, over and above trying some new wild dishes too daily."