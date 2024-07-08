Art & Entertainment

Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’

With the film's release just days away, the cast spills the tea on their best moments from ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ sets.

Netflix
Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh In ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Photo: Netflix
info_icon

Food, Music, and all things Punjabi can create an everlasting bond, and the sets of Netflix’s upcoming film ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ made it absolutely perfect. Considered to be the most anticipated break-up film of the year, the cast Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh and Jassie Gill, who play the characters of besties on screen, ended up being great friends in real life too. The film stars Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj as well. Now with the film's release just days away, the cast spills the tea about their most memorable moments from the sets.

"All of us bonded really well, all of us are Punjabis, even Patralekhaa enjoyed the whole experience and we love Punjabi music. We had the same taste in music! We even used to share our playlist with each other," said Varun Sharma. On the other hand, Manjot Singh recalled, "Sunny loved shopping, we have spent a lot of money because of him, while Varun made us eat a lot! He had a fetish for eating mushroom puffs every day, over and above trying some new wild dishes too daily." 

The daily rituals extended to late-night "Baithak" sessions. "Every day post pack-up we used to sit for 'Baithak,' a name I gave to these sessions, and Varun didn't let us sleep because he was so energetic!" Sunny Singh said. Jassie Gill noted how their shared language often led to funny situations. "Since we are all Punjabis, we’d often end up talking in Punjabi itself and we’d get stares from others who couldn’t understand what we were talking about," he said. Certainly, their shared roots made communication seamless.

Director Simarpreet Singh often had to play teacher to these wild wild boys, and mentioned how these four boys were like kids on the set. “They bonded so well and there was just so much laughter, chatter and brotherhood on the set all the time,” he said.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is a Luv Films Production, and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is all set to premiere on July 10, on Netflix.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BCCI's Rs 125 Crore Cash Prize: Who Gets How Much In Victorious T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Cricket Team
  2. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  3. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  4. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out After Terrorists Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  3. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  4. Delhi Govt Keeps Transfer Orders Of 5,000 School Teachers On Hold After LG's Directive
  5. Rahul Gandhi Shares How YS Rajasekhara Reddy Inspired His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' On Party Veteran's Birth Anniversary
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  2. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
  3. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On OTT On THIS Day - Check Details Inside
  4. Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Make Their Relationship Official At The British Grand Prix - Check Viral Pic Inside
  5. Anil Kapoor Calls Vicky Kaushal 'Fortunate' To Marry Katrina Kaif: Bahut Hi Achhi Ladki Hai
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  2. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  3. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. Managers For Sale! Youth In China 'Selling' Managers, Jobs To Escape Work Stress
  3. China's President Xi Urges World Leaders To Encourage Russia-Ukraine Direct Dialogue
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. 10 Dead As Russia's Missile Barrage Hits Children Hospital In Ukraine's Kyiv: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain