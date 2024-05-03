Vaquar Shaikh On The Success Of ‘Silence 2’: With Manoj Bajpayee, You Can’t Go Wrong

“It’s time to start something new and give it your 100 percent. If your hard work results in something good, let good people receive it, like it, make it a hit, and that’s it. The time is right for a new beginning, so enjoy it for a day. Enjoy the whole feeling that people are loving your work and your film, and the next day Put on your shoes, tighten the laces, and move on to the next one. Because you can’t really enjoy it sitting idle, as the real fun is in the entire process. Now, let’s create the next great thing. Let’s work hard for it. Enjoy the process. It’s been a great 1-2 days, but now it’s back to the grind figuring out what’s the next fantastic thing we can bring to our audience,” he concludes.