Vaquar Shaikh On The Success Of ‘Silence 2’: With Manoj Bajpayee, You Can’t Go Wrong

‘Silence 2’, which was released on Zee5 recently, saw Vaquar Shaikh in the role of Inspector Raj Gupta alongside stellar actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai and many others. The actor says he is overwhelmed with the amazing feedback he has been receiving for his role in the mystery-thriller. However, he shared that he and the team were expecting such responses after the tremendous success of the first film of the series, ‘Silence’.
Speaking on the success of the film, he said, “‘Silence 2’ has been doing exceptionally well in terms of numbers. In fact, within the first week, it is trending at #1 in movies globally with 200 million plus watch minutes and we’re still counting. This is just the beginning; it has only been one week now. As we move into the second weekend, I am very confident that it will be as big as Silence 1 was, so Silence 3 is definitely something we should aim for.”
“The feedback from ‘Silence 2’ has been beautifully tremendous—indeed, overwhelming. Very frankly, we were expecting such feedback because of ‘Silence’. The film received good feedback, and people really loved it. So, we were hoping to strike the same chord with the audience again, and we were hoping that the audience would like this instalment as well, and rightfully so, the audience loved the film. They have loved the suspense, they have loved the pace of the film, they have loved every character, and yes, with Manoj Bajpayee, you can’t go wrong there,” he adds.
He credits writer-director Aban Bharucha Deohans for extracting such a fantastic performance from him and the other cast members. He says, “I think that’s a major reason why people are really loving the film and our performances, especially my performance. Because normally, as you see on television, it’s a bit exaggerated, where performances go a bit loud in terms of our performance, but if you see in ‘Silence 2’ people have been saying that your acting is very subtle, not the kind where it feels like acting is happening.”
“That was the requirement and instructions, which were a bit difficult for us because we tend to become a bit louder while working on television. But I tried to underplay the whole character and be as natural as I could, and I think that really worked. That’s the whole atmosphere and feel of the film too,” he adds.
Vaquar Shaikh also shared that the film has been liked by both the critics and the audience to an overwhelming extent. He adds, “It’s great that everyone appreciates the film together. The overall feeling has been beautiful, and I’ve been receiving messages from thousands, people expressing how much they love the film and enjoyed the whole process.”
The actor, who is currently seen in ‘Anupamaa’, thanked everyone, from the team of ‘Silence 2’, to his family, and even the audience, for loving and supporting the film.
“I would like to thank a lot of people for the success of ‘Silence 2’. Firstly, I want to thank Zee Studios and Kiran Deohans. I would like to express my gratitude to the director, writer Aban Bharucha Deohans, and everyone else connected to Silence 2 for welcoming me and making me a part of this family. Moving on to my own family, I am grateful for their unwavering support through all decisions. Therefore, I would like to dedicate this success to my family and my ‘Silence’ family,” he says.
“I’m really grateful to everyone who has seen the film, and I want to again request that those who haven’t watched it yet please see it. When we had the successful ‘Silence’, we made ‘Silence 2’, and I’m just hoping that we will definitely have ‘Silence 3’. This is a message I want to convey to the makers, Zee Studios, and production Candid Creation,” he adds.
Vaquar Shaikh is on cloud nine and shared that he is overjoyed that everything went well. “When something I have worked hard on is appreciated and performs well, it’s a fantastic feeling. You feel that the teamwork and efforts of everyone involved have been recognised and accepted. Thanks to my team for showing me the day where everyone is seeing my performance. Overall, it’s a wonderful experience to see the hard work pay off and to move forward with such positivity and support from everyone involved,” he says.
“It’s time to start something new and give it your 100 percent. If your hard work results in something good, let good people receive it, like it, make it a hit, and that’s it. The time is right for a new beginning, so enjoy it for a day. Enjoy the whole feeling that people are loving your work and your film, and the next day Put on your shoes, tighten the laces, and move on to the next one. Because you can’t really enjoy it sitting idle, as the real fun is in the entire process. Now, let’s create the next great thing. Let’s work hard for it. Enjoy the process. It’s been a great 1-2 days, but now it’s back to the grind figuring out what’s the next fantastic thing we can bring to our audience,” he concludes.