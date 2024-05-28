Udit Narayan On 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Remaking 'Dekhha Tenu': They Approached Me, Waited For Four Months

Renowned singer Udit Narayan disclosed that he was approached to lend his voice to ‘Dekhha Tenu’ for the upcoming film, ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi.’ The new track incorporates popular lines from the iconic song ‘Shava Shava’ from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,’ originally sung by Udit Narayan, as the chorus. The remaining recreated version features lyrics penned by maestro Jaani.
Now, in a conversation with News18, the veteran singer confessed that he was asked to sing the recreation but he put the offer on hold for many months. Earlier this month, the ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ song was released, sung by Mohammad Faiz and featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. “It is my mistake,” explained Narayan, further adding, “They were going to make me sing this song, this is true. They approached me and waited for four months as well.”
He elaborated that a miscommunication happened, which caused him to hesitate in committing to sing the song.
“I was told the song was being recreated for a Rajkummar Rao film. Galti waha hui ke jisne phone kiya, wo clear nahi kar rahe the ke same gaana jo gaaya hai, wo recreate karna hai mujhe (The gaffe happened when the person who approached me did not provide me details about the recreation). They didn’t tell me it is a Karan Johar film either. I presumed it was a newbie composer who was recreating it and I didn’t pay enough attention. I am being very honest, it is my mistake. There was confusion here and even I didn’t know but I do remember they waited for me; they wanted me to be a part of the song. If I had gotten a clear picture, I wouldn’t have done this,” the singer regrettably went on to elaborate.
Although he lost out on the chance to lend his vocals to the recreated song, Narayan feels glad that a new singer has sung the song, and has extended his good wishes to him.