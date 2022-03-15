Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Tyrese Gibson To Be Seen With Harvey Kietel in 'Hard Matter'

Tyrese Gibson will co-star in 'Hard Matter' alongside legendary actor Harvey Keitel. The film is written and directed by Justin Price.

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:40 pm

Actor Tyrese Gibson, who starred in the 'Fast and Furious' trilogy, has joined the cast of the action thriller 'Hard Matter.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gibson, 43, will co-star in the film alongside legendary actor Harvey Keitel, which was written and directed by Justin Price.

The film is set in a new America divided by quadrants and where a power-hungry corporation takes over the prison system and criminals as the new law enforcers inflict capital punishment to regain their place in society, the official plotline read.

The project will be produced by Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxton of Wonderfilm banner, alongside Price and Latavius Powell.

"Tyrese coming on board 'Hard Matter' has been amazing. He's brought elevated energy to set, and we are thrilled each day as this production progresses," Wonderfilm’s Saxon and Bowler said in a joint statement.

Gibson most recently featured in 'Fast and Furious 9', reprising his fan-favourite character of Roman Pierce. He will star in Sony superhero film "Morbius", co-starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.

The actor is also developing a biographical drama movie about American singer Teddy Pendergrass.

[With Inputs From PTI]

