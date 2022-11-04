Twists And Turns To Expect On The Small Screen This Week

Be it the availability of OTT or multiplexes, TV has its own charm and audience. Watching those daily soaps with interesting twists in the plot or how a new entry is going to make the story more spicy and a lot more is something that TV buffs definitely wait for.

Here are updates about a few fictional and reality shows that are going to keep the audience glued to their TV screens.

'Anupamaa': Rupali Ganguly-starrer daily soap is keeping the audience hooked because of its plot and Rupali's strong-headed character in the show. While till now it was seen how Anupamaa (played by Rupali Ganguly) and her entire family got surprised when her daughter Pakhi (played by Muskaan Bamne) eloped with Adhik Mehta(essayed by Adhik Mehta).

In fact, Vanraj(Sudhanshu Pandey) asked her to leave his house and she goes to stay with her mother. However, in the upcoming episode Anupamaa will plan a proper wedding ceremony for both and they will get married in the presence of family.

'Anupamaa' airs at 10 pm on Star Plus.



'Indian Idol 13': Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri, who was a prominent face of the entertainment industry in 1980s and 90s is making an appearance on the singing reality show which is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Meenakshi will be expressing her excitement of being on the show and praises the contestant and judges. She also says that she is a huge fan of the host Aditya Narayan.

Apart from that, there is also going to be a celebration of 75 years of Rajshri productions and film director Sooraj Barjatya will be seen appearing on the show along with 'Uunchai' cast including Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.

'Indian Idol 13' airs at 8 pm on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin': Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma-starrer show is full of melodrama. After the separation of Sai (Ayesha) and Virat (Neil) and Pakhi(Aishwarya) has got married to Virat and they are shown taking care of Virat's son Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi Shah). On the other hand, Sai is living a peaceful life with her daughter Savi (Aria Sakaria).

However, things change when Sai and Virat meet each other after years and Virat comes to know through Jagtap (Siddharth Bodke) that Savi is his daughter. He did everything to get her back and this led to a fight between the two. Virat tries to take Savi from Sai but she is assertive of keeping her daughter and she files a police complaint against Virat. Later, Virat gives her daughter back.

'GHKPM' airs at 8 pm on Star Plus.



'Splitsvilla X4': The new season of the reality show is going to start with TV actor Arjun Bijlani going to replace Rannvijay Singha. He will be seen hosting the show along with Sunny Leone. The more interesting element of this season will be Uorfi Javed, who is appearing as a contestant in the show. Last season of the show was won by Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput. The new season will start from November 12 at 7 pm on MTV.

'Imlie': The show which started with Sumbul Touqeer Khan playing the titular role has now moved towards the second generation with new faces including Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra. The story that revolves around Imlie (Megha), Chinni (Seerat) and Atharva (Karan) is going through various ups and downs in the life of three. While Imlie is married to Atharva and already in love with him, he is attached to Chinni and she is trying her best to break his marriage with Imlie.

Recently, Atharva met with an accident and the entire family blames his wife Imlie for it and asked her to leave the house. But she returned for her husband though things takes a bitter turn when after getting discharged from hospital Atharva tells her that he is not in love with her. This hurts Imlie.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs': Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are appearing on the singing reality show as a celebrity guest. On one side, they will be praising the contestants and also revealing a few interesting stories related to their personal and professional lives. The show is judged by Shankar Mahadevan, Anu Malik and Neeti Mohan and hosted by Bharti Singh.

'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10': Choreographer Salman Yusuf Khan will be seen coming on the dance reality show as a celebrity guest. Apart from it, the special performance by Rubina Dilaik and Sriti Jha's aerial dance will be entertaining the audience and the judges: Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Moreover Gunjan Sinha's hip-hop performance on 'Maar Daala' will also be an interesting highlight of the show. Nora's dance moves on 'Garmi' will make it more intriguing.