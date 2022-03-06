Twinkle Khanna Shares Her Opinion On The Hijab Row

Former actress Twinkle Khanna has chimed in on the hijab controversy that has dominated the country in recent weeks. The bestselling novelist addressed the subject in her most recent newspaper column, with her trademark humour.

While Khanna believes that women should make the option about what they wear, she can't help but chuckle at some of the excuses religious leaders offer to explain the hijab.

The dispute flared earlier when five Muslim girls from the coastal area of Udupi contacted the court, claiming they were refused admission to the institution because they wore hijab. The girls also demanded that a government edict prohibiting the wearing of any clothing that might disrupt peace, harmony, or public order be revoked.

Sharing her take on the matter, Khanna took to Twitter on Sunday. She wrote, “Burgas, hijabs and even ghungats for that matter have worked their way into becoming religious and cultural constructs. While I am not an advocate for any sort of veiling, it is up to the women themselves to decide without intimidation on either side.”

She added, “I must admit hearing a few religious leaders talk about how a hijab stops men from being tempted does make one chuckle. All these bhai saabs should sit down and let the stand-ups talk instead. Very few men would consider a woman's head an erogenous zone. Can you imagine date-night conversations that include, 'Wow your head is looking so hot today'? `Oh, thank you darling, I keep it in shape by trying not to get swollen headed in its beauty.”

Khanna also addressed the conflict between Ukraine and Russia in the aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade its neighbor's land. Khanna believes that, in the midst of all of this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has risen as a hero.

“Zelensky, a former comedian, has rightfully become a global hero. Baba Twinkdev, the only guru I would advise you to listen to and then ignore on alternate Sundays, did once say, 'Beta ji, life and rummy follow the same rules, it's better to have a joker in your hand than an ace up your sleeve.' After all, it's not former spy Putin's manoeuvres but Zelensky's stand-up act that has made the world rally to Ukraine's side,” she wrote.

Sharing the snippets, Twinkle also wrote in her tweet, “Life and rummy follow the same rules, a joker in your hand is better than an ace up your sleeve. Follow stand-ups instead of mystics and ministers, the only price you pay is the admission ticket, or even better, is included in your Netflix subscription.”

Khanna frequently offers her passionate view on blazing current events on social media. She is the daughter of late Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. Her spouse is actor Akshay Kumar, and they have two children together.