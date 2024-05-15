Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia

In her original post, Aman reminisced that Kapadia was one of the very few individuals who openly supported her during a ‘very difficult phase' in her life. A part of her caption read, “In those trying times, she (Dimple Kapadia) revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don’t believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago.” Well, she did!