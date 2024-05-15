Art & Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna Reacts To Zeenat Aman's Heartfelt Tribute On Behalf Of Mom Dimple Kapadia

Twinkle Khanna, representing her mother who is not active on social media, reshared Zeenat Aman's tribute and conveyed Dimple Kapadia's appreciation.

Instagram, Vogue
Twinkle Khanna with Dimple Kapadia; Zeenat Aman Photo: Instagram, Vogue
Zeenat Aman, a diva and icon, earned acclaim in the Indian film industry by embracing her true self decades ago. Even now, she maintains a massive fan following, which has only grown since her debut on social media.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Zeenat Aman posted a rare photo. The candid black-and-white image captured her smoking a cigarette while fellow actress Dimple Kapadia and filmmaker Joy Mukherjee observed. In the extensive caption accompanying the throwback photo, she praised the ‘effervescent Dimple Kapadia’ and reflected on her character.

After she heaped praise on the ‘Bobby’ star in a recent post, Kapadia responded through her daughter, Twinkle Khanna. The author was thrilled when the veteran actress wrote a heartfelt message about her mother. Since Kapadia herself isn’t on social media, Twinkle acted as a liaison between the two veteran actresses and conveyed her mom’s message.

The ‘Baadshah’ actress reposted Zeenat Aman’s long post on her Instagram stories and wrote, “What a lovely picture and mom says thank you for your gracious words (red heart emoji).” Take a look here:

Twinkle Khannas Story
Twinkle Khanna's Story Photo: Instagram
In her original post, Aman reminisced that Kapadia was one of the very few individuals who openly supported her during a ‘very difficult phase' in her life. A part of her caption read, “In those trying times, she (Dimple Kapadia) revealed to me a strength of character that I admire to date. I don’t believe she is on Instagram, but perhaps @twinklerkhanna will pass on my love to her. Truly, a wave of appreciation washed over me when I found this picture some days ago.” Well, she did!

Zeenat Aman with Joy Mukherjee and Dimple Kapadia - Instagram
Zeenat Aman Shares Throwback Picture With Dimple Kapadia, Thanks Her For Support In 'Difficult Phase'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zeenat Aman will be soon seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming movie ‘Bun Tikki,’ where she will screen space with Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. Dimple Kapadia, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Murder Mubarak.’

