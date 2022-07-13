Tum Bin Completes 21 years: Raqesh Bapat Recalls How Film Changed His Career

As the film 'Tum Bin' completes 21 years, one of the lead actors of the film Raqesh Bapat recalls how the film changed his life as an actor. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha and it also featured Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha among others.



Talking about the film Bapat said, "It seems like yesterday when I used to travel from Pune to Mumbai using the old jammed highway on a tight string budget braving the sun or rains to audition for an opportunity."



"After winning the Grasim Mr. India pageant, Mumbai was the place to head for and I consider myself to be extremely lucky that 'Tum Bin' producers and the team decided to choose me for the part I played in the film. It gave me my best memories, co-stars, director and the team I could have ever asked for. 'Amar' is still loved by so many. To Mumbai, the city of dreams, I would say 'Tum bin kya hai Jeena!'," he added.



The film was released in 2001 and it not only had a good box-office collection but also the music of the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

