After the failure of ‘Laila Majnu’, Dimri kept auditioning for roles. However, people asked her why she was doing a film on OTT when she had a theatrical release. Recalling the time, she said, “And at that time, Netflix had done just 8 films from India, and this (Bulbbul) was one of them, so that was a risk. And a lot of people were like, suddenly from theatres to OTT, why are you doing this? I said I will do this film no matter what. I love the story. I love the character. And I will do it no matter what happens. It can tank. It can do well. I’m not thinking about all those things. I just want to experience this. And it was this movie that changed everything for me.”