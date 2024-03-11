Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of ‘Animal.’ Her performance as Zoya in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial made her a household name. The actress has a slew of impressive movies that are lined up for the year. However, she didn’t have it easy. Her first big movie ‘Laila Majnu’ failed to work. In a recent interview, she opened up about the failure of this Imtiaz Ali directorial.
In a conversation with ETimes, Triptii Dimri revealed that she had high hopes for ‘Laila Majnu.’ She expected a lot of people to recognize her after the film. She said, “When ‘Laila Majnu’ was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself, and I was thinking my movie is going to be released and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So, I began working on my craft and attended many workshops – they kept me sane. And then, ‘Bulbbul’ happened.”
After the failure of ‘Laila Majnu’, Dimri kept auditioning for roles. However, people asked her why she was doing a film on OTT when she had a theatrical release. Recalling the time, she said, “And at that time, Netflix had done just 8 films from India, and this (Bulbbul) was one of them, so that was a risk. And a lot of people were like, suddenly from theatres to OTT, why are you doing this? I said I will do this film no matter what. I love the story. I love the character. And I will do it no matter what happens. It can tank. It can do well. I’m not thinking about all those things. I just want to experience this. And it was this movie that changed everything for me.”