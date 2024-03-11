Art & Entertainment

Triptii Dimri Reveals What She Did After The Failure Of 'Laila Majnu': I Began Working On My Craft

In a recent interview, Triptii Dimri opened up about the high hopes she had for 'Laila Majnu.' She recalled how she honed her craft after the film failed.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Instagram
Triptii Dimri Photo: Instagram
Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of ‘Animal.’ Her performance as Zoya in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial made her a household name. The actress has a slew of impressive movies that are lined up for the year. However, she didn’t have it easy. Her first big movie ‘Laila Majnu’ failed to work. In a recent interview, she opened up about the failure of this Imtiaz Ali directorial.

In a conversation with ETimes, Triptii Dimri revealed that she had high hopes for ‘Laila Majnu.’ She expected a lot of people to recognize her after the film. She said, “When ‘Laila Majnu’ was about to be released, I was buying vegetables at Pali market. I was living in a rented apartment and was doing most things by myself, and I was thinking my movie is going to be released and I wouldn’t be able to step out as people would recognize me. But when the film was released, very few people went to see it, and I was literally heartbroken. I was offered films after that as well, but nothing was exciting. So, I began working on my craft and attended many workshops – they kept me sane. And then, ‘Bulbbul’ happened.”

After the failure of ‘Laila Majnu’, Dimri kept auditioning for roles. However, people asked her why she was doing a film on OTT when she had a theatrical release. Recalling the time, she said, “And at that time, Netflix had done just 8 films from India, and this (Bulbbul) was one of them, so that was a risk. And a lot of people were like, suddenly from theatres to OTT, why are you doing this? I said I will do this film no matter what. I love the story. I love the character. And I will do it no matter what happens. It can tank. It can do well. I’m not thinking about all those things. I just want to experience this. And it was this movie that changed everything for me.” 

Triptii Dimri is currently working on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

