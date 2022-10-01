Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Topless Bella Hadid Gets Spray-On Dress On Runway

Supermodel Bella Hadid's dress was literally freshly made on the runway at the Paris Fashion Week as she had a spray-on dress when walking the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 3:05 pm

Supermodel Bella Hadid's dress was literally freshly made on the runway at the Paris Fashion Week as she had a spray-on dress when walking the runway during the Coperni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023.

Hitting the runway, the catwalk beauty initially went topless as she wore nothing but a pair of nude thongs and slip-on high-heels. She covered her breasts with one of her hands, while her hair was styled in a slick updo, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bella then had a futuristic Coperni slip dress spray-painted onto her body live for the grand finale of the French label's fashion show.

The sister of Gigi Hadid stood still as a team of specialists, led by Dr Manel Torres, managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric, created the minimalist dress.

The dress perfectly hugged Bella's curves as she sashayed her way on the catwalk.

Co-founded by Sebastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, who tied the knot on a secluded Greek island last year, the brand is known for pushing boundaries of fashion technology.

"It's our celebration of women's silhouettes from centuries past," Arnaud said in a preview over Zoom ahead of the show. "And we wanted to update our aesthetic in a more grown-up and scientific way, too," Sebastien added.

"We wanted to dedicate this moment to Dr Torres, because we respect what he does so much," Arnaud further explained.

"We felt that it was absolutely necessary that he led the performance, to us, that makes the experience even more magical."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bella Hadid Fashion Paris Fashion Week Coperni Womenswear Spring Hollywood Gigi Hadid Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?

Will Shree Renuka Sugars’ Rally Continue On The Back Of Increased Ethanol Blending?