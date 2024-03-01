Top 10 Trending Songs Of The Week: ‘Husn’ To ‘Katchi Sera’ To ‘Tu Hai Kahan’

Another week filled with some of the greatest songs has passed by us. Film music, international music or just indie music, everything has been at the peak in their respective categories. What is interesting to look at is the fact that this week is exactly the same as the previous week. Not only have there been no new entries to the top 10, but even the order of the top 10 has not changed at all. It is a great sign for all music lovers as the longevity of songs seem to be increasing in a time when people’s attention span seem to be minimising.

‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, ‘Animal’ and ‘Dunki’ are definitely fan favourite and are maintaining their positions on the top of the charts.

Looking at the indie music scene, Anuv Jain continues to create ripples with his song ‘Husn’. Danny and many others are still ranking high on charts and making fans groover to their mellifluous tunes.

So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at the top 10 most trending songs of the week: