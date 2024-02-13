K-Pop artists are not only known for their musical talents, but also well-known for their philanthropic activities. Just this year, renowned boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s Soobin made a substantial donation to a hospital. Following in the band leader’s footsteps, another member, Taehyun, decided to donate a huge sum and celebrate his birthday in a unique way.
Rather than solely revelling in the day for personal joy, Taehyun, with his compassionate spirit, chose to bring happiness and positive change to the lives of those he can help.
To commemorate turning 22, the singer generously contributed ₩25 million (about Rs. 16 lakh) to the Fruit of Love Community Chest of Korea. This meaningful gesture serves as a sincere token of appreciation to his fans and seeks to support culturally underprivileged youth.
The Fruit of Love Community Chest of Korea is an organization that is dedicated to aiding culturally underprivileged youth by offering them with opportunities they may not have access to otherwise. Taehyun’s generous donation will be utilized to finance educational and mentoring initiatives, providing a chance to these young individuals to explore diverse arts like film, literature, and art. These efforts strive to empower marginalized youth by enhancing their creativity and developing a skill set that will help them later on.
Taehyun’s donation stands as proof that an artist has huge power to change someone’s life.
TOMORROW x TOGETHER, since their debut back in 2019, has risen to prominence as influential figures within the K-Pop realm, and are known for their innovative music and captivating performances with engaging lyrics and dance hooks. Comprising of five massively talented members, their achievements extend beyond South Korea, garnering worldwide acclaim, pre-dominantly in the United States.
Alongside Taehyun’s generous activity, the group also has a special surprise in store for their fans. They are set to host a fan live event named ‘2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT,’ wherein their fans, MOA, will have a chance to connect with them.