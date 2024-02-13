The Fruit of Love Community Chest of Korea is an organization that is dedicated to aiding culturally underprivileged youth by offering them with opportunities they may not have access to otherwise. Taehyun’s generous donation will be utilized to finance educational and mentoring initiatives, providing a chance to these young individuals to explore diverse arts like film, literature, and art. These efforts strive to empower marginalized youth by enhancing their creativity and developing a skill set that will help them later on.