K-Pop band TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s leader and vocalist, Soobin, has made a noteworthy donation to the Seoul Child Hospital, showcasing his dedication to creating a positive influence on the lives of those he can help.
TOMORROW x TOGETHER's Soobin Donates A Substantial Sum Of 100 Million Won To Seoul Child Hospital
TXT's leader and vocalist Soobin has added on to his philanthropic activities by making a donation of 100 million won to support severely disabled children.
His generous donation was noted by the Seoul Child Hospital, who stated on February 5 KST, that, “Soobin donated ₩100 million (approx. Rs 62 lakh) to support severely disabled children on January 31.”
Advertisement
As per the children’s hospital, the donated funds will be allocated for diverse support programs. Out of the total sum donated by the singer, ₩20 million (around Rs 12 lakh) will be utilized in covering treatment expenses for children who are facing severe disabilities and those from extremely poor backgrounds in need of rehabilitation. The remaining ₩80 million (around Rs 50 lakh) will be used to improve and upgrade the treatment facilities already available in the hospital.
Advertisement
The representative from the Children’s Hospital further added, “Donations continued to increase, and last year’s total donations reached ₩940 million (approx. Rs 5 crore).” Adding to it, the official stated, “More benefits went to the medically underprivileged who suffer from the burden of medical expenses.”
Advertisement
The Director of the Hospital also stated, “Thanks to the generous helping hand of our sponsors, we have established ourselves as a hospital that can continue to accompany the medically underprivileged. We will not forget the hearts of those who have supported us, including singer Soobin, and we will continue to help vulnerable people in the blind spot of welfare this year,” adding, “We will identify and support at least one more household.”
Advertisement
At a mere age of 22, Soobin has made a kind donation, which not only speaks a lot about his nature, but also comes across as an inspiration for many others to follow in his footsteps. His huge fan following is sure to get inspired and donate more to the welfare of the hospital.