Art & Entertainment

Tisca Chopra Gets All ‘Caffeine’d Up’ With 'Gold-Plated Coffee' In Dubai

Actress Tisca Chopra is soaking in Dubai life as she sipped on a 24-carat gold-plated coffee in the luxurious city, known as the Venice of the Gulf.

Instagram
Tisca Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Tisca on Thursday morning took to Instagram stories and shared a video and a picture.

In the clip, she showcased her 24-carat gold-plated coffee, stirring the gold leaves with a spoon.

Tiscas Story
Tisca's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

She captioned it: "Mornings like this."

The actress then shared a picture of herself dressed in a white T-shirt and denim as she smiled at the camera.

Tisca wrote in the caption: "Caffeine’d up."

The 50-year-old actress is best known for her role as Maya Awasthi in the 2007 Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par', which was India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

She has also worked in movies such as 'Firaaq', 'Qissa', 'Rahasya', 'Ghayal Once Again', 'Ankur Arora Murder Case', 'Good Newwz', 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', and 'Murder Mubarak'.

Tisca has made a name in the digital world as well with shows like 'Hostages' and 'Dahan', among many others.

