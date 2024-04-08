Apart from his professional life, Tiger Shroff's personal life also grabs the headlines for his relationship status. Tiger was reportedly dating Disha Patani but in 2022, reports started doing the rounds that they broke up. When they were in a relationship, they never admitted it. Also, the duo never spoke about their breakup either. In a recent interview, Tiger, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', opened up about his relationship status.
Hinting at his dating rumours with Disha, when Times Now asked Tiger, ''Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis Disha mein jaa rahi hai?", he gave a very witty reply. “Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam (I have only one direction/focus in my life which is my work),'' said Tiger.
At the trailer launch of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', Tiger's co-star, Akshay teased him about Disha. Akki was asked what advice he would want to give Tiger, to which the former replied, “Tiger se main yahi kehna chahunga ke humesha ek hi ‘Disha’ mein raha karo." Everyone at the event including Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar laughed at the witty advice of Akshay Kumar. Tiger was seen blushing.
On Holi this year, Disha reunited with Tiger for the celebrations. They celebrated the festival of colours at Akshay Kumar’s residence. They had fun and Disha also shared glimpses on social media. Fans of Disha and Tiger thought that they were back together.
On the work front, Disha's last outing was Karan Johar’s 'Yodha', which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. She will be next seen in Suriya starrer 'Kanguva' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone in key roles.
Tiger is all set for his upcoming release, 'BMCM' that is all set to hit the screens on Eid, on April 10. He also has 'Baaghi 4' in his kitty.