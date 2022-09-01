Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tiger Shroff Finally Breaks Silence On His Relationship With Disha Patani

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recently appeared on the the 9th episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with Disha Patani. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years but in the recent episode, Tiger chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single".

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 3:28 pm

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recently appeared on the 9th episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' and spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with Disha Patani. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years but in the recent episode, Tiger chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)


When Karan probed him about dating Disha, the 'War' star said: "I'm just very good friends just like I always have been." To which Karan replied by saying: "You can't use that line anymore, Tiger."

"You all made Bastian become the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to a point I was like, 'This is like a routine. Tiger and Disha are at Bastian every Sunday,'" Karan said as he further teased him.

Undeterred, Tiger firmly stood his ground as he said: "We like eating the same food. Maybe that's why we go to that restaurant together."

He then set the record straight by commenting on their breakup rumours: "Well, there's been speculation on us for a very long time. We've always maintained we are amazing friends and that's what it is today (sic)," Tiger said.

When Karan pushed him for the last time asking if he's single now, Tiger replied, "Yeah, I think so."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Tiger Shroff Koffee With Karan Disha Patani Karan Johar Dating Rumours Bollywood Couples Student Of The Year 2 War Movie
NEXT MATCH
BAN
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

IND Vs HK, Asia Cup Cricket 2022: India Beat Hong Kong; Qualify For Super 4 - Highlights

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours

Goa: Two CCTV Videos Show Sonali Phogat's Last Hours