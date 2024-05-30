Art & Entertainment

Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Used Two Sarees For Paro's Climax In 'Devdas', Here's Why

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted two 15-meter-long sarees for the climax scene in 'Devdas' where Paro's pallu burns in the hallway. Here's why.

X
Aishwarya Rai in 'Devdas' Photo: X
info_icon

Among the several films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, his 2002 release – ‘Devdas’ – still stands out. The movie is praised for its plot, the opulence, the cast, and the drama. This Shah Rukh Khan starrer has several iconic scenes that fans remember even after two decades. One of them is the climax scene where Paro runs towards Devdas with her red and white saree on fire. In a recent interview, designer Neeta Lulla revealed that the director wanted two 15-meter-long sarees for the scene. Here’s why.

Speaking on ‘Wiping Out The Norm’, designer Neeta Lulla shared some BTS facts about ‘Devdas.’ She opened up about the climax scene and revealed that at the very last minute, Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked her to arrange not one but two 15-meter-long silk sarees. Lulla recalled, “He told me, ‘I just visualized her (Aishwarya) running down the stairs with her pallu burning, and I need a 15-meter-long silk saree for the flutter. I need two of these sarees because if one burns, we have another.”

The designer continued, “This was all happening at Goregaon’s studio. We didn’t have mobiles at the time; we only had pagers. In front of me, he called Aishwarya and Kirron Kher to ask if they had two such identical puja sarees. All this time, I kept asking him if I could leave. They soon realized nobody had it. By this time, it was 10:30 at night. Sanjay asked me if he could shoot the next day. I said, ‘Of course and left the studio.’”

Lulla revealed that she finally got the sarees when she convinced a cloth vendor to open his shop for her at midnight. She said, “He came at 12-12:30 to open the shop. I got the fabric, and since I had already called my embroidery team, they had already started stitching the borders. We finished the sarees at 6 in the morning, and I reached the set at 9:30 when the shooting began.” And that’s how the iconic scene was brought to life.

Starring Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, and Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Devdas’ was showcased in the Out of Competition section at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival. The film was made on a budget of Rs 500 million. Out of 106 nominations, the film has swept up 69 awards.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises