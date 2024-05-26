Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Temper Outbursts On Set: The Commitment That I Bring, An Actor Has To Be On The Same Page

Bhansali, who made his OTT debut with the Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, told India Today, “I am there one hour, two hours before shoot every day. Even today, after 30 years, I will never be late on set. The commitment that I bring, an actor has to be on the same page, my technicians have to be on the same page. I’m giving everything, so you can’t be on the phone. You have to give me everything. You have to understand the nuances. And I do long takes, lengthy shots. It’s difficult for them. I’m throwing the challenge at you, I’m throwing the ace at you. You have to throw three aces back at me. And if you don’t, you have to wait in the van for a little while and come back.”