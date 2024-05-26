Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali On His Temper Outbursts On Set: The Commitment That I Bring, An Actor Has To Be On The Same Page

Sanjay Leela Bhansali recently opened up about his image of being a hard taskmaster on the sets.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Sanjay Leela Bhansali At ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ LA Premiere Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix
Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his temper on sets, and he is often considered to be someone who loses his cool on set with his team. However, the maverick filmmaker doesn’t see any issue with expressing anger. He even referred to himself as someone ‘possessed and obsessed’ whenever he works in Mumbai’s Film City, and hence, he expects the same level of commitment from his actors and technicians on sets. 

Bhansali, who made his OTT debut with the Netflix series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, told India Today, “I am there one hour, two hours before shoot every day. Even today, after 30 years, I will never be late on set. The commitment that I bring, an actor has to be on the same page, my technicians have to be on the same page. I’m giving everything, so you can’t be on the phone. You have to give me everything. You have to understand the nuances. And I do long takes, lengthy shots. It’s difficult for them. I’m throwing the challenge at you, I’m throwing the ace at you. You have to throw three aces back at me. And if you don’t, you have to wait in the van for a little while and come back.”

In his opinion, the film or the show he is working on, is above both himself and the cast. He said, “If I’m not getting what I want, even if I lose my temper, what is wrong in it? If you’re not getting a shot, and if someone is spoiling it, what will you do? People have made stories that I’m angry, that I’m badly behaved…” 

Heeramandi Success Party
'Heeramandi' Success Party Photo: Yogen Shah
Further dismissing rumours of his alleged bad behaviour, Bhansali stated that he pampers his actors and technicians. Bhansali asserted, “What we experience on set is inconsequential. It’s our creations for the world that hold significance. Whether I scolded someone, expressed anger, or shared moments of laughter and jest—it won’t be notable in the long run. My mode of transport or the grandeur of my residence holds no interest. I’m intrigued by what legends like Raj Kapoor bequeathed, not their living quarters or the challenges faced during production.”

‘Heeramandi’, which is set against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era in the 1940s and explores the life and times of the courtesans and nawabs, is headlined by Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

