Monday, Jul 18, 2022
The Weeknd Unveils Teaser Of Lily-Rose Depp-Starrer Series 'The Idol'

Co-created by Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, 'The Idol' is set against the backdrop of the music industry.

A Still From 'The Idol' Trailer
A Still From 'The Idol' Trailer YouTube/HBO

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 4:04 pm

The Weeknd has shared a glimpse of the upcoming dramatic series 'The Idol' starring the singer and Lily-Rose Depp.

According to Variety, the footage begins announcing the 'sick and twisted minds' of series co-creators Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Sam Levinson, who is also behind the network's hit series 'Euphoria'. 

The teaser then launches into a hyperactive montage of Hollywood mansions, colourful parties, cocaine ingestion and fast cars.

"More, more, more, orgy!" yells a voice in the trailer.

The trailer concludes with a tense interaction between Depp's character and an unseen figure, supposedly Tesfaye's character, that asks: "Do you trust me?"

"Not really," Depp's character says with a smile.

Co-created by Tesfaye, Levinson and Reza Fahim, 'The Idol' is set against the backdrop of the music industry. The plot follows a self-help guru and cult leader who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

The series has faced a few hiccups. 

In April, Variety reported that Amy Seimetz had exited from her role as director on the project. 

Alongside Depp and Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son and Steve Zissis were announced as series regulars on the show with Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley, Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche in recurring roles. 

It remains uncertain how the reported reworking of the series impacted the show's original casting, if at all.

'The Idol' has not yet set a premiere date, with the teaser concluding with a simple "coming soon."

[With Inputs From IANS]

