The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014

Most ‘political’ films in the last ten years have been dull hagiographies, hateful propaganda or simply ineffective. What was initially meant to be a genre of mostly inspirational(?) stories, is now not content at being just that. Even within the political biopic genre, each successive film is centred around someone more contentious than the last. Starting from Thackeray (2019), Gandhi Godse: Ek Mahayudh (2023), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024) to Emergency now, these films do not seem particularly interested in the complex people inhabiting their stories. Rather, the intent seems to be to funnel ideology by cherry-picking facts about the subject’s life. This becomes blatantly clear in the Emergency trailer alone—where Indira Gandhi becomes a tool in the hands of the storytellers to cultivate anti-Sikh sentiments. How dangerous a fresh wave of disinformation triggered by the movie will be remains to be seen.