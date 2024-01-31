'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Elisabeth Moss Makes A Surprising First Pregnancy Announcement

On Tuesday night, actress-producer Elisabeth Moss revealed her first pregnancy while appearing on the popular US talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Actress Elisabeth Moss has announced that she's pregnant with her first child.
The ‘Girl, Interrupted’ actress showcased her growing belly while gracing the couch of the show. Host Jimmy Kimmel kickstarted the interview by jokingly asking her, “Are you really pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?”
To this, the ‘Mad Men’ star said, “A little bit of both.”
Upon getting her congratulatory wish from the host, she discussed her pregnancy experience and mentioned that it’s “not bad, actually,” adding, “I’ve been really lucky. It's been going really well.”
The actress, who is a two-time Golden Globes winner, has maintained an exceptionally private life in the past few years. She was formerly married to comedian Fred Armisen for a year before their separation in 2011.
Speaking further with Kimmel, Moss inquired if he had any advice for her as a new mom. Kimmel shared that the most valuable advice he and his wife ever received before the arrival of one of their children actually came from ‘Ghostbusters’ actor Bill Murray.
Kimmel passed down the advice to the 41-year-old actress. He stated, “Bring Christmas lights to hang (in the delivery room), beads, a night light, (and) he said bring music, which everybody tells you.” Kimmel, the father of four, added some battery-powered candles to the list because “the lighting is terrible in the room, it’s like Walmart style lighting for this blessed event that is going to happen and you don’t want that.”
To this, Moss said smilingly, “I think that’s a really good list.”
Currently, the due date for Moss is unknown.
On the professional front, the actress is renowned for her role in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ a dystopian drama adapted from Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel. She will next be seen in the film ‘Shell’ alongside Kate Hudson and Kaia Gerber as well as in the upcoming thriller show ‘The Veil,’ in which she will also be the co-producer.