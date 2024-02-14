‘The Golden Bachelor’ turned out to be one of the biggest hits for ABC. As per reports, the show reached 43.4 million total viewers. That kind of high numbers made the show ABC’s No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on their streaming partner Hulu. Now there had been talks going on since long about a spin-off version of the show with only bachelorettes, and it is finally happening.
Yes, you read that right!
‘The Golden Bachelorette’, a spin off of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ is going to come on ABC and stream on Hulu this coming fall. The news was announced a few hours back at the Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles.
For the unversed, ‘The Golden Bachelor’ ended earlier this month with Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist getting hitched on national television. Their wedding was televised and fans couldn’t keep calm. ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ would also have a similar rating, at least when it starts, considering ‘The Golden Bachelor’ was such a massive hit.
ABC however hasn’t announced anything about the contestants of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ yet. Their announcement just read, “After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman’s second chance at love in her golden years.”
‘The Golden Bachelorette’ definitely is going to give a bachelorette in her golden years a shot at getting to know and select a person as her life partner. Who this woman will be isn’t yet clear, but the makers have said that a lot of screenings are already under process and the final announcement about who all the contestants are will be revealed at a later date.
Are you excited to watch ‘The Golden Bachelorette’? Share your thoughts with us.