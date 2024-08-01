Art & Entertainment

Telugu Actor Sreeleela Quits Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com? Producer Ramesh Taurani Addresses Rumours

Ramesh Taurani has issued a clarification after rumours of Sreeleela quitting Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan's rom-com surfaced on social media.

Varun Dhawan, Sreeleela
Varun Dhawan, Sreeleela Photo: Facebook
Last month, Varun Dhawan made headlines when it was reported that he is all set to reunite with his father David Dhawan for an upcoming romantic-comedy film. Reports mentioned that the makers have roped in Telugu actor Sreeleela to star opposite the ‘Bhediya’ actor. Amidst this, it was rumoured that Sreeleela had quit the project. As this rumour makes waves, producer Ramesh Taurani has issued a clarification.

In a statement shared by Ramesh Taurani to the media, the producer has addressed the rumours of Sreeleela quitting Varun Dhawan’s upcoming rom-com. Taurani mentioned that they have not finalized anyone for the role yet. He clarified that they are still working on the cast. He also mentioned that the makers have wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

Taurani said, “We have not yet approached anyone for the role. We are still in the process of finalizing the cast. The first schedule has just been completed, and we will make an official announcement once we have locked someone for that role. Until then, we request audiences not to believe any rumors.” In an earlier interview with ETimes, Taurani revealed that they had not roped in Sreeleela, but they were simply considering her for the role. He said, “We were just considering her for the role.”

Reports mention that the makers are now eyeing to rope in Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Varun in the rom-com. This film would mark the third collaboration between the father and son after ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2.’ On the work front, Varun was last seen in ‘Bawaal.’ He will be next seen in Raj & DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ where he will share the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has ‘Baby John’ and ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ in the pipeline.  

