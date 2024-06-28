Television

Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'

Hina Khan, in a post confirmed being diagnosed with breast cancer. She also revealed that her treatment has started and reassured everyone that she is doing well.

Hina Khan confirms she has been diagnosed with breast cancer
Actress Hina Khan, on Friday, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She took to her Instagram handle to share the heartbreaking news with her fans. Hina in her post, revealed that her treatment has started and reassured everyone that she is doing well. She also said that she is ready to do ''everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger''

Hina, 36, started her post, ''To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer.''

She added, Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.''

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress requested for respect and privacy during this time and added, ''I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey.'' Hina also wrote that she will ''overcome this challenge and be completely healthy''.

She concluded her post, ''Please send you prayers, blessings and love."

Have a look at Hina Khan's post here.

Hina Khan's cancer news has shocked everyone. Her fans and friends from the industry have sent her get well soon messages as soon she shared the news of her cancer diagnosis. Ankita Lokhande wrote, ''Hina u r stronger than this that’s it girl!!!This shall too pass !!Sending love and lots of strength to you right away ❤️God bless you'', Gauahar Khan commented, ''All my duas . U are good . U will be good ! Ameen . Allahu khairur haafeezun.''

Wishing Hina Khan a speedy recovery and may she overcome the disease soon.

