The new season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is in the works. Celebrities like Asim Riaz and Shilpa Shinde are currently in Romania shooting for this Rohit Shetty stunt show. In a recent interview, Abdu Rozik revealed that he was invited to be part of the show this season, however, he turned down the offer because of a personal reason.
In a conversation with India Forums, Abdu Rozik revealed that he was approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ but he turned it down for a reason that is close to his heart. He mentioned that he did not want any marks or physical injury on his body ahead of his wedding. He said that he wanted pictures without injury marks on his body. Speaking to the portal, he said, “Everyone has a dream to look perfect for their big day, and I am no exception. I want our wedding photos to be perfect, without any scars or marks that could come from performing stunts.”
The Tajikistani singer had participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ as a special guest where he had performed the stunts. He had joined the show to support his friend Shiv Thakare, whom he met on the ‘Bigg Boss 16’. The two friends reminisced about their fun times and enjoyed each other's company during the shoot in Cape Town. ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a challenging stunt-based show that often results in contestants getting injured. With his wedding approaching, Rozik decided to skip the show this year to avoid any potential risks.
The Tajikistani singer recently got engaged to his fiancé Amira in Sharjah. When he shared the pictures of his engagement, he was trolled for his height. He shared a video where he expressed his disappointment with the comments. He, later, revealed that he is set to tie the knot in July this year.