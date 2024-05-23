In a conversation with India Forums, Abdu Rozik revealed that he was approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ but he turned it down for a reason that is close to his heart. He mentioned that he did not want any marks or physical injury on his body ahead of his wedding. He said that he wanted pictures without injury marks on his body. Speaking to the portal, he said, “Everyone has a dream to look perfect for their big day, and I am no exception. I want our wedding photos to be perfect, without any scars or marks that could come from performing stunts.”