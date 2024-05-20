Popular television actor Aashish Mehrotra, best known for playing the role of Toshu/Paritosh in ‘Anupamaa’, turned heads when he announced his departure from the Rupali Ganguly starrer. The actor quit the show to participate in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ In a recent media interaction, he revealed he was nervous about quitting the show.
Aashish Mehrotra recently spoke to the media before he flew off to Bulgaria to shoot for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Speaking to the media, the actor mentioned that he was nervous about quitting ‘Anupamaa.’ He said that he took a leap of faith when he quit the television serial for the stunt show. He revealed his anxiety and hesitation about leaving the hit serial mainly due to the financial security the show had provided him over the years.
The actor explained that living in Mumbai is costly, and his role in ‘Anupamaa’ had ensured his financial stability, making the decision to quit even more daunting. Additionally, he shared that his deep attachment to the show's creators and the project itself contributed to his apprehension about moving on. He also expressed his gratitude towards the creators of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ for offering him the opportunity which he views as a significant opportunity for his career.
Earlier this month, Mehrotra penned a note and revealed that he has quit ‘Anupamaa’. He wrote, “It was a beautiful beautiful journey… a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa… The character being just the opposite of who I am as a person… has made it more challenging and fun to live with.. It has been a huge roller coaster ride.. But whatttt a ride!!!”
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ will star popular celebrities like Asim Riaz, Abhishek Kumar, Karan Veer Mehra, Sumona Chakraborty, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff and Shalin Bhanot among others.