Aashish Mehrotra recently spoke to the media before he flew off to Bulgaria to shoot for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ Speaking to the media, the actor mentioned that he was nervous about quitting ‘Anupamaa.’ He said that he took a leap of faith when he quit the television serial for the stunt show. He revealed his anxiety and hesitation about leaving the hit serial mainly due to the financial security the show had provided him over the years.