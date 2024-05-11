Television

Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' To Participate In 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Aashish Mehrotra quit 'Anupamaa' to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.' Here's what we know.

Advertisement

Instagram
Aashish Mehrotra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television actor Aashish Mehrotra, best known for playing the role of Toshu/Paritosh in ‘Anupamaa’, confirmed his exit from the show this week. The actor took to his Instagram to pen a long note where he talked about the fond memories he made while working on this Rupali Ganguly starrer. Fans of the actor have been eager to know what project the actor is going to sign up next. A latest report has revealed that he is set to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’

According to a report by News18 Showsha, Aashish Mehrotra quit ‘Anupamaa’ to participate in Rohit Shetty’s stunt show – ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The report revealed that the actor has confirmed his participation and will be seen in the reality show next. It also quoted a source who said, “Aashish was a part of ‘Anupamaa’ ever since the show’s beginning. He wanted to explore something new and when ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was offered, he thought it was the perfect opportunity. He has confirmed his participation and will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s show.”

Advertisement

Recently, the actor penned a long note when he quit Rajan Shahi’s ‘Anupamaa.’ He wrote, “It was a beautiful beautiful journey…a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa…The character being just the opposite of who I am as a person...has made it more challenging and fun to live with...It has been a huge roller coaster ride...But whatttt a ride!” He had dropped hints about his next project as he wrote, “You guys will see me soon in some other roop or maybe the real me.”

As ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ gears up to go on floors, it has been rumoured that celebrities like Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra are going to participate in this season.  

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Assam, Badruddin Ajmal Is Fighting A Battle For Survival
  2. The Multiple Fault Lines Of The Manipur Conflict
  3. Why Are The Kshatriyas Up In Arms?
  4. BJP Leader Who Flagged Prajwal Revanna Sex Abuse Case Arrested
  5. Memory Metamorphosis: In Nandigram’s Election Battleground, A Spectre Continues To Haunt
Entertainment News
  1. Aamir Khan Drops Major Hint About 'Sarfarosh 2' At The Film's 25th Anniversary Special Screening
  2. Ektaa Kapoor To Not Welcome A Second Child Via Surrogacy? Here's What We Know
  3. Korean Newsmakers Of The Week: JENNIE x Stray Kids Attend The Met Gala, BTS Makes RIAA History And More
  4. 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Abdu Rozik Shares Pictures From His Engagement, Gives First Glimpse Of Fiance Amira
  5. Top 10 K-Pop Songs Of The Week: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' Keeps The No.1 Crown, IVE's 'HEYA' Makes It To The Charts
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News Updates: Man City Aim To Go Top Of Premier League Table
  2. AIFF's ICC Denies Responsibility For Alleged Breach Of Confidentiality By Woman Employee
  3. Hardik's Ego-Driven, Chest-Out Style Of Leadership Doesn't Look Genuine: De Villiers
  4. West Ham Vs Luton Town, Premier League: Leaving Is 'Right Decision' For Me And The Hammers, Says David Moyes
  5. Alaves 2-2 Girona: Wasteful Blanquivermells Held To Dramatic Draw In La Liga
World News
  1. Afghanistan Flash Floods: Death Toll Rises To 62, Dozens Still Missing
  2. Gaza War: US Says Israel's Use Of American Weapons Likely Violated International Law
  3. Iraq Asks UN To Wind Down Its Political Mission In The Country
  4. Real ID Vs. Passport: Understanding Your Options For Domestic Air Travel In The US
  5. Apple Apologizes After Controversial iPad Pro Ad: Acknowledges 'Missing the Mark' Amid Backlash| Video
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail