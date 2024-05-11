Popular television actor Aashish Mehrotra, best known for playing the role of Toshu/Paritosh in ‘Anupamaa’, confirmed his exit from the show this week. The actor took to his Instagram to pen a long note where he talked about the fond memories he made while working on this Rupali Ganguly starrer. Fans of the actor have been eager to know what project the actor is going to sign up next. A latest report has revealed that he is set to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’
According to a report by News18 Showsha, Aashish Mehrotra quit ‘Anupamaa’ to participate in Rohit Shetty’s stunt show – ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The report revealed that the actor has confirmed his participation and will be seen in the reality show next. It also quoted a source who said, “Aashish was a part of ‘Anupamaa’ ever since the show’s beginning. He wanted to explore something new and when ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was offered, he thought it was the perfect opportunity. He has confirmed his participation and will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s show.”
Recently, the actor penned a long note when he quit Rajan Shahi’s ‘Anupamaa.’ He wrote, “It was a beautiful beautiful journey…a beautiful journey of almost 4 years as your “Toshu” in Anupamaa…The character being just the opposite of who I am as a person...has made it more challenging and fun to live with...It has been a huge roller coaster ride...But whatttt a ride!” He had dropped hints about his next project as he wrote, “You guys will see me soon in some other roop or maybe the real me.”
As ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ gears up to go on floors, it has been rumoured that celebrities like Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra are going to participate in this season.