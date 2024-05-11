According to a report by News18 Showsha, Aashish Mehrotra quit ‘Anupamaa’ to participate in Rohit Shetty’s stunt show – ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ The report revealed that the actor has confirmed his participation and will be seen in the reality show next. It also quoted a source who said, “Aashish was a part of ‘Anupamaa’ ever since the show’s beginning. He wanted to explore something new and when ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was offered, he thought it was the perfect opportunity. He has confirmed his participation and will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s show.”