Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Aashish Mehrotra Opens Up About His Role In 'Anupamaa'

Actor Aashish Mehrotra, currently seen in the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', says he's playing a multi-layered character and he is enjoying portraying it to perfection.

Aashish Mehrotra
Aashish Mehrotra Instagram/@kedaraashish

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 5:35 pm

The actor who started his journey as one back in 2013 with the show 'Paanch 5 Wrong Make A Right' says: "Its been 10 long years of my hardwork and dedication that finally I'm enjoying to play such a beautiful role of Paritosh, and it has clicked for me. My audience are loving and appreciating me. Personally I'm also enjoying to play so many layers in a single character."

"And I can totally justify my fictional character in comparison to real individuals. As he always changes and reacts according to the situation he's standing in."

"As audience can at times see Paritosh as obedient son, at times grey, at times too emotional and other time carefree. But like everyone the primary emotion for him is to be ambitious."

Aashish says he is thankful to the makers for the opportunity.

He adds: "I'm really thankful to the makers for giving me this opportunity to play such a wonderful character. I have loved playing it entirely, its going to be great two years now. And people are loving the journey of my character in the show."

[With Inputs From IANS]

