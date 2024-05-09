Ever since it was announced that ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ is in the pipeline, fans of this Rohit Shetty show cannot keep calm. While the makers of the show have not officially revealed the list of celebrities who will be participating in this stunt show, multiple reports have revealed a list of tentative names who will be gracing the show this season. A recent report has revealed that ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Asim Riaz is set to make his comeback by participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’
According to a report by India Forums, it has been rumoured that Asim Riaz is one of the contestants who will be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ There has been no official confirmation about his participation from the makers or his team. But if he participates, it will mark his comeback to television after a long hiatus. Riaz recently turned heads when he posted a picture with a mystery woman on his Instagram. He shared the picture with the caption, “Life goes on.” This picture comes after he announced his breakup with Himanshi Khurana.
Recently, Gashmeer Mahajani confirmed his participation as a contestant on the show. Apart from Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have also confirmed their participation. Additionally, it is also rumoured that Shilpa Shinde might also be a part of the show. It has been speculated that the show will be shot either in Thailand, Georgia, Bulgaria, or Romania.
Among the tentative list of celebrities who will be gracing ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, it has been rumoured that Sumona Chakravarti, Helly Shah, Niti Taylor, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Malhan, Aditi Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ankita Lokhande, Manisha Rani, Neil Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar might also be seen on the show.