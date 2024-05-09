According to a report by India Forums, it has been rumoured that Asim Riaz is one of the contestants who will be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ There has been no official confirmation about his participation from the makers or his team. But if he participates, it will mark his comeback to television after a long hiatus. Riaz recently turned heads when he posted a picture with a mystery woman on his Instagram. He shared the picture with the caption, “Life goes on.” This picture comes after he announced his breakup with Himanshi Khurana.