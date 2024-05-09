Television

'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Asim Riaz is set to make his comeback by participating in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.' Here's what we know.

Advertisement

Instagram
'Bigg Boss 13' fame Asim Riaz Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ever since it was announced that ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ is in the pipeline, fans of this Rohit Shetty show cannot keep calm. While the makers of the show have not officially revealed the list of celebrities who will be participating in this stunt show, multiple reports have revealed a list of tentative names who will be gracing the show this season. A recent report has revealed that ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Asim Riaz is set to make his comeback by participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’

According to a report by India Forums, it has been rumoured that Asim Riaz is one of the contestants who will be a part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.’ There has been no official confirmation about his participation from the makers or his team. But if he participates, it will mark his comeback to television after a long hiatus. Riaz recently turned heads when he posted a picture with a mystery woman on his Instagram. He shared the picture with the caption, “Life goes on.” This picture comes after he announced his breakup with Himanshi Khurana.

Advertisement

Take a look at Asim Riaz’s post here.

Recently, Gashmeer Mahajani confirmed his participation as a contestant on the show. Apart from Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have also confirmed their participation. Additionally, it is also rumoured that Shilpa Shinde might also be a part of the show. It has been speculated that the show will be shot either in Thailand, Georgia, Bulgaria, or Romania.

Among the tentative list of celebrities who will be gracing ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, it has been rumoured that Sumona Chakravarti, Helly Shah, Niti Taylor, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Malhan, Aditi Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ankita Lokhande, Manisha Rani, Neil Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar might also be seen on the show.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | India's Ranking in World Press Freedom Index
  2. Bengal BJP Launches Portal, Helpline Number For 'Genuine Candidates' Affected By School Jobs Scam
  3. Sandeshkhali Row: Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men, Says BJP Asked Her To Sign Blank Paper
  4. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  5. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Varsha Bollamma Starrer Interactive Tamil-English Film, 'Iruvam', Selected To Be Unveiled At Cannes
  2. Geetanjali Mishra's Summer Go-To Drinks Are Natural Fruit Juices, Mom's 'Aam Panna'
  3. Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'
  4. 'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Asim Riaz To Make His Comeback With 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'? Here's What We Know
  5. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
Sports News
  1. Naomi Osaka Marks Italian Open Return With First-Round Win - In Pics
  2. Euro 2024: Germany's Preparations Disrupted Due To Bundesliga Teams' Success In Champions League
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  5. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim 2 Attacks In Gulf Of Aden, Another Unreported In Indian Ocean
  2. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  3. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  4. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  5. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men