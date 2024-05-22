'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik is all set to tie the knot this July. He recently got engaged to the love of his life. Abdu, 20, took to his Instagram handle to share pics of his engagement with Amira. In an interview, Rozik opened up on the who he will invite to his wedding. He said he will invite his 'BB 16' co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. MC Stan, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 16' is also in Abdu's guests' list. For the unversed, Abdu and Stan who were good friends on the show, had a tiff last year when Abdu accused the rapper of not answering his calls.