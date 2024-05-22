Television

Will Abdu Rozik End Fight With MC Stan And Invite Him At His Wedding? Here's What The Former Has To Say

Abdu's 'BB 16' co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan, are on his wedding guests' list.

Abdu Rozik, MC Stan
'Bigg Boss 16' fame Abdu Rozik is all set to tie the knot this July. He recently got engaged to the love of his life. Abdu, 20, took to his Instagram handle to share pics of his engagement with Amira. In an interview, Rozik opened up on the who he will invite to his wedding. He said he will invite his 'BB 16' co-contestants Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. MC Stan, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 16' is also in Abdu's guests' list. For the unversed, Abdu and Stan who were good friends on the show, had a tiff last year when Abdu accused the rapper of not answering his calls. 

Abdu told News18 Showsha that he will invite MC Stan and added ''I do not want anybody to be upset with me. I am moving ahead in my life. I do not want anybody sad. I want to be friends again like how I supported him in Bigg Boss.”

The Tajikistan singer will also send invitation to Archana Gautam with whom he didn't have good terms inside 'BB' house.

Abdu also revealed that Shiv and Sajid called him and congratulated on his engagement. ''They told me they love me and support me in all my decisions. They wished me luck,” he said. However, Nimrit hasn’t messaged or called Abdu yet. “No, we haven’t spoken for now. We are in touch. We keep messaging. We aren’t too much in touch with each other,” he said.

Earlier this month, Abdu took to social media to announce his wedding with a diamond ring. He wrote, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am.”

Abdu Rozik
Abdu and Amira will tie the knot in Dubai on July 7, 2024. Actor and 'Bigg Boss' host Salman Khan is also likely to attend the wedding. 

