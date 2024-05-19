Television

'Gullak' Season Four To Premiere On June 7

Season four of the popular family drama series "Gullak" will premiere on June 7 on SonyLIV, the streamer announced on Sunday.

Gullak Poster
Gullak Poster Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Season four of the popular family drama series "Gullak" will premiere on June 7 on SonyLIV, the streamer announced on Sunday.

The show, created by TVF, is directed by Shreyansh Pandey.  

The upcoming season of "Gullak" will see series stars Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar reprise their respective roles.

According to the makers, this season each member of the Mishra family is ready take on a new journey in their life.

"The trailer shows a sweet and enduring face-off between parenting and adulthood in the Mishra household.

"As Santosh, Shanti, Anu, and Aman face new challenges in their new phase of life, be a part of their story with ‘Naye Hisse…Naye Kisse’ of season four," read the official synopsis.

Khan, who plays the patriarch Santosh Mishra in the series, said being a part of "Gullak" feels like going back to his roots and family.

"Every season brings me closer to Santosh Mishra, a character who was once unfamiliar but has now become a cherished part of my career. It gives me a chance to step into my father's shoes and helps me understand him better.

"I am excited for the audience to embark on this unforgettable journey that will leave a lasting impact, as they see a reflection of themselves or their family through us," Khan said in a statement.

Actor Helly Shah is the new addition to the cast this season.

The first season of "Gullak" premiered in 2019, followed by its second season in 2021 and third season in 2022.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Bishnoi Of 'Delhi Crime' Fame Shares Cannes Experience After 'Santosh' Screening
  2. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  3. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  4. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Harsh Arora’s Ex-Girlfriend Shakes Things Up In A Bid To Rekindle Their Romance
  5. Want To Do Quality Work, Says Actor Shilpa Shinde
Sports News
  1. Premier League Final Day LIVE Updates: Man City Lead Over West Ham; Arsenal Level At The Emirates
  2. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati
  3. IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Stars In Sunrisers Hyderabad's Four-Wicket Win Over Punjab Kings
  4. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Shines In Sunrisers Hyderabad's 4-Wicket Win
  5. Imola Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Holds Off Lando Norris For Victory
World News
  1. Taylor Swift Broke A Record At Her First-Ever Eras Tour Concert In Stockholm, Here's What It Is
  2. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  3. Chopper Carrying Iran's President Raisi Crashes, Search Underway | What We Know
  4. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
  5. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup