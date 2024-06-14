Drashti Dhami Announces Pregnancy With Husband Neeraj Khemka; Couple Expecting 1st Child In October

Television actress Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemka are all set to welcome their first child soon. The couple is expecting their first baby in October this year. On Friday, June 14, Drashti announced the news of her pregnancy with her Insta fam with an adorable post.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Drashti, who got married to Neeraj in 2015, shared the good news with a heartwarming video. She captioned it, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard (sic)."
In the clip, Drashti and Neeraj, can be seen standing with a poster that reads: "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024. Both twinned in same outfits and wore cool shades. They can also be seen holding glasses of champagne and then two ladies come and hand over baby feeding bottles to them.
Have a look at the post here.
As soon as Drashti dropped the video, her friends from the industry congratulated her and Neeraj. Hina Khan commented, ''Many congratulations to both of you'' and added a red heart emoji, Mouni Roy wrote, ''Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can’t wait to meet the lil angel'' with an evil eye and red heart emojis. Karan Tacker, Ankita Lokhande, Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani, Pooja Gor, Karan Wahi, Sriti Jha, Surbhi Chandna and Disha Parmar among others also congratulated the to-be-parents.
On the work front, Drashti was last seen in the web series 'Duranga 2', co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh. She has remained a popular face on television. Dhami did TV soaps, like 'Dil Mill Gayye', 'Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon', 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', and 'Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani', among others.