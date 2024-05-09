Television

Ankit Bathla's Respect For Cops 'Has Gone Up To Top-Notch' After 'Savdhaan India'

Ankit Bathla, who portrays a cop in 'Savdhaan India - Apni Khaki', has opened up on wrapping up the crime show, saying his respect for the police has gone up to the top-notch.

Advertisement

Instagram
Ankit Bathla Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ankit Bathla, who portrays a cop in 'Savdhaan India - Apni Khaki', has opened up on wrapping up the crime show, saying his respect for the police has gone up to the top-notch.

Ankit, who portrays Shiva Agnihotri in the show, calls it the most exhilarating experience.

The actor said: "The season is wrapping up! I have a lot of memories that I'm very fond of -- experiences that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I think it was one of the most exhilarating experiences for me. I've learned so much. As from Shiva, my respect for the police has gone up to a top-notch, and the greatest takeaway from the show is to report and see anything happening around you, with you, or with people you care about."

Advertisement

Ankit also shared that while portraying the role of an officer on-screen, anything wrong or against the law would make him angry off-screen too.

"Whenever I would see the person playing the criminal in front of me, I would actually feel a rage of anger in my head. Therefore, all the scenes have been tough because it's difficult to disassociate from Shiva and return to reality, as Ankit," he added.

The last episode will air on May 25 on Star Bharat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Political Crisis: Ex-Ally JJP Seeks Floor Test Against BJP-Led Govt
  2. Pannun Murder Plot: Russia Says US Meddling In India's Internal Affairs, Ongoing Polls
  3. PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Head Of Believers Eastern Church
  4. Couple, 2-Yr-Old Daughter Found Dead In Chhattisgarh's Korba; Police Launch Probe
  5. J&K: 3 Terrorists, Including 1 Wanted From Lashkar, Killed In 40-Hour Long Gunfight In Kulgam
Entertainment News
  1. Raja Kumari’s Song ‘In Love’ With Guru Randhawa Drops, Rapper Asks ‘How’s My Punjabi’
  2. 'Aangan Aapno Kaa' Team Beats Summer Heat By Hosting Mango Party On Set
  3. Busy birthday: Vijay Deverakonda Shares Glimpse Of ‘VD14’ Set In 19th Century
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Sports New Sauve Look Amidst 'Ramayana' Shoot'; Check Out Fans' Reactions
  5. Vijay Deverakonda To Team Up With Dil Raju Again, Ravi Kiran Kola’s Film Poster Out On Actor's 35th Birthday
Sports News
  1. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Fuming Goenka Resorts To Public Bashing; 'Calm' Rahul Wins Hearts - Video
  2. Real Madrid Beat Bayern Munich 4-3 On Aggregate, Get Champions League Finals’ Ticket- In Pics
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  4. Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Backs Javelin Thrower DP Manu for Paris Olympics Qualification
  5. Travis Head Hails Abhishek Sharma As 'Exciting Talent' For Indian Cricket
World News
  1. China Criticises US For Ship's Passage Through Taiwan Strait, Weeks Before New Leader Takes Office
  2. China: 9 Dead In Crash Between Truck And Passenger Van In Ningxia Region, 2 Injured
  3. US: Storms Leave 3 Dead As Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Region
  4. Afghanistan: Bomb In Northeastern Region Kills 3 Officers Who Were Part Of Convoy Handling Poppy Eradication
  5. Biden Says Israel Hasn't Crossed 'Red Line' On Rafah But...
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jokic Wins NBA MVP For 3rd Time; Real Madrid Beat Bayern In UCL Semis
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: TMC To Move EC Against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Over Sandeshkhali 'Sting Op'; Priyanka Says BJP Weakened Poor