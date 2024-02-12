The competition for the top spot in the music industry is both intense and amusingly unpredictable. In a span of a night, tables can turn and one can garner fame. When it comes to music, one of the most-used streaming platforms is Spotify.
Back in August 2023, the remarkable Indian artist Arijit Singh surpassed global sensation Taylor Swift on Spotify, securing the position of the third most-followed artist on the platform. As trends and seasons evolve, and new music sees the light of day, the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ crooner has now reclaimed the high-ranking spot, overtaking the ‘Apna Bana Le’ singer, to become the second most-followed artist on Spotify.
As per data by ChartMasters, the daily-updated music statistics chart tracking the Spotify’s activities, the ‘Shape of You’ crooner, Ed Sheeran, continues to reign as the leading artist in terms of number of followers. Holding onto his top position, Sheeran is closely followed by none other than one of his most-loved friend in the music industry, Taylor Swift.
As of February 11, Taylor has 101,081,218 followers while Arijit has 100,883,025 people following him on the platform. The two have been in a consistent rivalry for quite a while now in terms of the number of followers. However, one common factor between them is that they consistently delivering a substantial number of releases to keep their fans satisfied, with everyone singing each of their songs’ lyrics.
Meanwhile, Sheeran has firmly held the top spot with a huge margin and has 113,404,496 followers. Clinching the fourth spot is ‘yes, and?’ crooner Ariana Grande, followed closely by renowned artists Billie Eilish, Drake and Eminem.
In terms of their recent works, Swift is currently on her globally sold-out tour ‘The Eras Tour,’ and Arijit’s latest Hindi song was ‘Dil Haareya’ which released in December 2023.