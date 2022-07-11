Tanuj Virwani Opens Up On His 'Galatfehmiyaan'

As he started receiving a lot of love from the audience for his latest music video titled 'Galatfehmiyaan', actor Tanuj Virwani shares how the song is slowly growing on to him. The song is composed by Shameer Tandon, sung by Bandish, and written by Sameer Anjan. The video features Karishma Sharma and is produced by Kumar Turani.



Talking about the song, Virwani said, "Galatfehmiyaan hooks you the first time and slowly grows on to you, pulling you into the world of longing and love. One of the most aesthetically appropriate and emotionally engaging songs that I have had the pleasure of working in."



Adding to that, Sharma said, "Misunderstandings can hurt but true love will always find its way. Galatfehmiyaan is melodious and lyrically in sync with the composition. One will be lost in the mesmerising beauty of the song and amazed at such a pure conception of reality."



Composer Tandon said that "Galatfehmiyaan is a traditional yet modern composition that is moderately paced. We went back and forth with the composition and finally, we came up with this"



Lyricist Anjaan said, "The lyrics of the song deals with love with utmost sincerity and subtlety and unfolds at its own pace."



The video of 'Galatfehmiyaan' was released on Tips' official YouTube channel.

[With Inputs From IANS]