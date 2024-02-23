Tanishaa Mukerji has often been in the news because of her relationships. The actor was linked to Uday Chopra and also to her ‘Bigg Boss’ co-contestant, Armaan Kohli. However, the relationships did not work out. Fans have been wondering what the actor is currently up to. In a recent interview, she put an end to all speculations and spoke about her life and marriage plans.
In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Tanishaa Mukerji spoke about her personal life. She also revealed her marriage plans. The actor maintained a diplomatic stance when commenting on her life. She said, “Let people be curious, they have every right to be, and I have every right to be private.” Her relationship with Kohli was highly publicized but they called it off within a year.
Speaking more about marriage, Mukerji continued, “I think marriage is a wonderful institution for people who understand it and find the right people, it’s beautiful. As for me, I am always proposing, and God is always disposing. Everybody wants to find that special someone to grow old with.”
She will next be seen in a Marathi film. Speaking about the opportunity, she said, “Where Marathi cinema is concerned, they are very passionate about being correct about the project. They are very literary, and their audience also demands that. Whereas in Hindi cinema, we don’t research that much into subjects, it’s mostly entertainment and fun, less about facts. However, things are changing, it will depend on what kind of cinema you are doing.”
Mukerji is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja. She is Kajol’s sister. Mukerji has tried her hands in Tamil and Telugu films as well.