Tahira Kashyap Wishes ‘Kamaal Insaan’ Ayushmann Khurrana On His 38th Birthday, Calls Him Her Personal Sunshine

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday and his friends, family and industry peers wished him on his special day. However, it was his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish that caught everyone’s attention.

Sharing a sun-kissed picture of the two of them together, Tahira wrote on social media, “Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho.” Seeing the post, Ayushmann commented, “you’re the best human.”

Well, isn’t that adorable?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. They are childhood sweethearts, and now are parents to two kids - son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana. The Khurrana family often keeps their fans hooked by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

In fact, Tahira also has often opened up on her relationship with Ayushmann. Earlier, talking about the actor, she had said that she left him once after he became a big Bollywood star. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn't give up but he also didn’t give up,” she told SpotboyE in an interview.

Ayushmann has had a long journey in showbiz. After starting off as a reality show contestant, he went on to be a VJ, and then starred in Bollywood films, including ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. After featuring last in ‘Anek’, he will now be seen in ‘Doctor G’ with Rakul Preet Singh apart from ‘An Action Hero’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’.