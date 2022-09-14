Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tahira Kashyap Wishes ‘Kamaal Insaan’ Ayushmann Khurrana On His 38th Birthday, Calls Him Her Personal Sunshine

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana turned 38 on Wednesday and Tahira Kashyap wished him in the most adorable way.

Tahira Kashyap Wishes Ayushmann Khurrana On His Birthday
Tahira Kashyap Wishes Ayushmann Khurrana On His Birthday Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 2:16 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrated his 38th birthday on Wednesday and his friends, family and industry peers wished him on his special day. However, it was his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s birthday wish that caught everyone’s attention. 

Sharing a sun-kissed picture of the two of them together, Tahira wrote on social media, “Soulmate. Always by your side. Happy birthday to the best human being I know. My personal sunshine! You inspire me in so many ways. Kamaal insaan ho.” Seeing the post, Ayushmann commented, “you’re the best human.”

Well, isn’t that adorable?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008 after dating for several years. They are childhood sweethearts, and now are parents to two kids - son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana. The Khurrana family often keeps their fans hooked by sharing pictures and videos on social media.

In fact, Tahira also has often opened up on her relationship with Ayushmann. Earlier, talking about the actor, she had said that she left him once after he became a big Bollywood star. “I had given up many times but he did not. He didn't give up but he also didn’t give up,” she told SpotboyE in an interview.

Ayushmann has had a long journey in showbiz. After starting off as a reality show contestant, he went on to be a VJ, and then starred in Bollywood films, including ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’ and ‘Badhaai Ho’. After featuring last in ‘Anek’, he will now be seen in ‘Doctor G’ with Rakul Preet Singh apart from ‘An Action Hero’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Related stories

Amitabh Bachchan To Salman Khan To Ayushmann Khurrana To Varun Dhawan, Coming Months Will Be A Test Of Star Power

Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About His Love For Music On World Music Day

Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals That He Auditioned For 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ayushmann Khurrana Tahira Kashyap Dream Girl An Action Hero Dream Girl 2 Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Bollywood Dancer Bollywood Movies Bollywood Couples Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana Tahira Kashyap New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League