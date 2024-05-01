Art & Entertainment

Taha Shah Badussha Visits Mahim Dargah To Seek Divine Blessings, Offers Chadar

Actor Taha Shah Badussha visited the Mahim Dargah in Mumbai to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of his series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Advertisement

Instagram
Taha Shah Badussha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Taha Shah Badussha visited the Mahim Dargah in Mumbai to seek divine blessings ahead of the release of his series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Taha, who plays the role of a nawab in the eight-part series, wore a black kurta and pyjamas as he walked barefoot inside the dargah with a “tokri” full of rose petals and a chadar.

He then offered the chadar, a piece of cloth as a symbol of respect and prayed.

The actor, who has worked in projects such as 'Luv Ka The End', 'Gippi', 'Baar Baar Dekho' and 'Ranchi Diaries', was then seen offering his prayers.

Advertisement

Talking about 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', it tells the saga of love, betrayal, freedom and relationships. It revolves around the lives of “tawaifs” and “nawabs” in Lahore during the British Raj.

It also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Sharmin Segal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: Indian Badminton Men's Team In Thomas Cup Action
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress To Take Decision On Amethi, Raebareli In 24-30 Hrs; Milind Deora To Not Contest LS Polls 1st Time In 20 Yrs
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India