Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Slap Incident: Problem Is She Used Her Platform To Justify Violence

The 'Veer Di Wedding' actress also opened up about Kangana’s old tweets and videos where she allegedly justified violence, for example, the Will Smith slapgate at Oscars. Swara said, “The problem with the Kangana case is that she herself has used her platform to justify violence. Her past tweets resurfaced, including the one for which she was banned from Twitter, where she has almost called for a genocide… Then she had also justified Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying that if her mother or sister was abused, she would have also slapped someone.''