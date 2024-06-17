Art & Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Slap Incident: Problem Is She Used Her Platform To Justify Violence

Reacting to Kangana Ranaut's slap incident, Swara Bhasker said that in the past the former had allegedly justified violence.

Instagram
Swara Bhasker Reacts To Kangana Ranaut's Slap Incident Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Kangana Ranaut was recently slapped by a CISF constable at Chandigarh airport. Now, Kangana's 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star Swara Bhasker has reacted to the slapgate incident. Swara condemned the act by the CISF constable.

Swara told Connect Cine, “Anybody who is a reasonable person will say that whatever happened with Kangana was wrong'' and added. “There is nobody who will justify the violence or an act of assault which Kangana suffered. The actress also said that what happened with Kangana was wrong and shouldn’t have happened. Swara said it's not right to assault anyone.

Swara further said, “Kangana just got slapped–and even that should not have happened–but at least she is alive, and has her security around. In this country, people have lost their lives, they’ve been lynched to death, shot dead in a train by a security personnel, in riots, security personnel have been recorded beating up people. Jo log ye saare acts ko justify kar rahe hai, woh phir aake Kangana ke case pe hume mat sikhao.”

The 'Veer Di Wedding' actress also opened up about Kangana’s old tweets and videos where she allegedly justified violence, for example, the Will Smith slapgate at Oscars. Swara said, “The problem with the Kangana case is that she herself has used her platform to justify violence. Her past tweets resurfaced, including the one for which she was banned from Twitter, where she has almost called for a genocide… Then she had also justified Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, saying that if her mother or sister was abused, she would have also slapped someone.''

Swara further said that the constable is already been suspended and punished. So, justice has been served, but ''those who have been killed in the last ten years in the country, the perpetrators are roaming free''.

