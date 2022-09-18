Actor Swara Bhasker who is on a promotion spree for her next film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar', which talks about four female friends at the forefront, says that she she values her girlfriends more after her “love life went to the dogs”.

“I really enjoyed the company of all the girls, women on the set. The whole vibe was that there is a certain ease that I’ve begun to notice that you just have when you’re hanging with girls, like they just get you. The problems and all are often similar and even if they are not similar, they just get you, and then there is no mansplaining… And ever since my love life went to the dogs, I’ve discovered how precious my girlfriends are.

"I value them more than ever. And the more I love my girlfriends, the more my love life continues to be in the gutter because I feel ‘iski koi zaroorat hi nahi hai’. The strongest point of the film is the camaraderie between the four girls," she told The Indian Express.

This is not the first time Swara will be seen in a film on female friendships as she did 'Veere Di wedding' along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania in 2018. Swara explains how Jahaan Chaar Yaar is different.

She further says, “If you judge a film by their one-liners then there are only seven one-liners in the world. Every love story is going to have a similar one-liner, every friendship story will have a similar one-liner, same with father-son story, mother- daughter story, so on and so forth…

"Films are made by screenplays, and this is a very original screenplay. Yes, there have been friendship stories, road-trip stories, but no film in mainstream Bollywood has cast four married, middle-class housewives from small-town background as their protagonists....," she says.