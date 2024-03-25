Art & Entertainment

Sushil Pandey Is Eyeing 'Undeniably Delicious' Gujiya For Holi

Actor Sushil Pandey, who is known for ‘Maharani 3', ‘Inside Edge 3’, ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’, ‘Article 15’, and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbai’, has shared details about his traditional Bihari spread for the festive occasion of Holi.

Sushil Pandey Photo: Instagram
The actor spoke with IANS and shared that Holi always held a special place in his heart since childhood.

He told IANS: “Holi has always held a special place in my heart, ever since I was a child. It's a time for joyous celebration with my family, where we gather together and create lasting memories. This year, I'm especially excited to share the festive spirit with a few close friends at our home.”

He further mentioned: “We'll be indulging in a delectable spread of traditional Bihari treats, including the melt-in-your-mouth puris and the undeniably delicious gujiya. The vibrant colours, lively music, and the sweet taste of these treats will undoubtedly make this Holi another unforgettable experience.”

