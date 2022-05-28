Saturday, May 28, 2022
Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe Join Fox's Animated Comedy ‘The Movers’

‘The Movers’ starring Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe, is described as a half-hour workplace comedy that explores New York City through the dysfunctional employees of the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan.

Updated: 28 May 2022 11:15 am

Actor Susan Sarandon and rapper Fat Joe are set to lead the voice cast of the animated comedy series ‘The Movers’ being developed at Fox.

According to Variety, the show is based on an original idea by Sarandon, her son Jack Henry Robbins, and Danielle Uhlarik. Robbins and Uhlarik are writing the script and will serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Sarandon.

‘The Movers’ is described as a half-hour workplace comedy that explores New York City through the dysfunctional employees of the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan.

Fat Joe will also executive produce. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will produce.

Sarandon is also working with Fox on the country music drama ‘Monarch’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

