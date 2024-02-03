Actor Suniel Shetty has opened up about his nervousness and recalled how his daughter Athiya called him multiple times to check up on him on the first day of the shoot of ‘Dance Deewane’.

The senior actor, who is set to be seen as the judge on the show shared an anecdote, revealing that his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty showered him with numerous calls.

He happily mentioned that her calls gave him a special energy and a warm feeling, which helped him relax amidst the excitement of the shoot.

Talking about the same, Suniel said: “I was very nervous. My daughter, who usually doesn't call me regularly, called me early in the morning on the first shoot day to check up on me. She convinced me that everything would be alright and advised me not to panic.”

“Her words gave me a different kind of energy. I am very comfortable now, happy, and super excited to watch the unbelievable talent. I’m wondering how I'll ever choose to eliminate someone, and this is the issue Madhuri Dixit is also facing. She is also amazed by the talent we have here, it’s unbelievable to see the amount of talent we have in our country,” he shared.