Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 Crore Scam Case: Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear Before Delhi Court Today

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will, on Monday, appear before Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrashekhar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Sep 2022 10:06 am

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed its second supplementary charge sheet in the case naming her as an accused.

The Special ED court is all set to take cognisance of the charge sheet.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, both had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, the probe agency had attached fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez. It termed the gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the two actors.

Last December, the ED had filed its first charge sheet in the matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later, in February, it filed a supplementary charge-sheet against one Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Fernandez.

As per the charge sheet, Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Fernandez and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments.

Sukesh has spent around 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities which a few refused to accept.

