Friday, Nov 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Sudhir Mishra: Working Styles In The Industry Have Changed Drastically And For Good

Ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who is busy promoting his web series 'Tanaav' shares about the changing scenario of filmmaking in the last 40 years.

Sudhir Mishra talks about the exciting world of films in digital platform
Sudhir Mishra talks about the exciting world of films in digital platform

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Nov 2022 5:44 pm

Ace filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who is busy promoting his web series 'Tanaav' shares about the changing scenario of filmmaking in the last 40 years.

He said: "Working styles in the industry these days have changed drastically and for good. My career is a living example of the same. Since 2017, I have indulged in many projects and had the opportunity to work on various stories with numerous artists. Nowadays, it is not a compulsion to cast according to others' recommendations but have the liberty to cast according to the demand of the story."

The director is known for his movies such as 'Dharavi, 'Chameli', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', 'Khoya Khoya Chand', 'Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin' among others. He added that he received a lot of respect in the industry because of his education.

"We all need someone to chit-chat with in the evening so because I was well-learned, people used to invite me over and we would talk all evening over good food. We would talk about film distribution, film business etc then after that when we run out of topics, we start talking about anything and everything."

On The Kapil Sharma show, director Sudhir Mishra is coming along with the cast of his web series 'Tanaav' including Arbaaz Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Manav Vij, and Sumit Kaul.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sudhir Mishra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Akshay Kumar On Richa Chadha's 'Galwan Says Hi' Remark: Nothing Ever Should Make Us Ungrateful Towards Our Armed Forces

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis