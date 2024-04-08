Art & Entertainment

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Loses 10 Kilos In A Week For 'Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy'

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’, underwent physical transformation as she shed 10 kgs of weight to fit the role of the cop in the film.

Advertisement

Instagram
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’, underwent physical transformation as she shed 10 kgs of weight to fit the role of the cop in the film.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’, underwent physical transformation as she shed 10 kgs of weight to fit the role of the cop in the film.

The actress shed the weight in just a week.

The film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vinay Pathak and Shivin Narang.

Talking about the actress’s physical transformation, producer Prerna Arora said, "I am truly stunned by her transformation.”

Advertisement

She further mentioned: “This disciplined approach to her health and fitness does not only underline her dedication to craft but is also a reflection of the commitment she has towards portraying her character of a fierce cop, authentically.”

‘Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy’ is produced by Prerna Arora, along with UJS Studio and Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. The film is helmed by Abhishek Jaiswal.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Allu Arjun Birthday Special: 5 Best Dance Numbers Of The 'Pushpa' Star
  2. Amit Trivedi Birthday Special: 7 Top Tracks Of The Singer To Listen On Loop
  3. Sports World LIVE: Sumit Nagal Enters Round Of 32 In Monte Carlo Masters
  4. 'Vettaiyan': Rajinikanth's Action Flick To Have A Theatrical Release This October, Check Out New Poster
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: In UP, A Two-Way Fight Between Caste And 'Development'
  6. The Evolution of Samajwadi Party: From Anti-Congress Roots to Joining INDIA Bloc
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: PM Modi Compares Congress To ‘Bitter Gourd’, Says ‘Can’t Be Sweet Even With Ghee Or Sugar’
  8. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused